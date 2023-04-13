Head to Head Analysis: Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) and Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY)

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Rating) and Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.6% of Assicurazioni Generali shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Assicurazioni Generali pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA pays an annual dividend of $10.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 60.9%. Assicurazioni Generali pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA pays out 122.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assicurazioni Generali 1 0 0 0 1.00 Gjensidige Forsikring ASA 1 2 3 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Assicurazioni Generali and Gjensidige Forsikring ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Assicurazioni Generali currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential downside of 13.37%. Given Assicurazioni Generali’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Assicurazioni Generali is more favorable than Gjensidige Forsikring ASA.

Profitability

This table compares Assicurazioni Generali and Gjensidige Forsikring ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assicurazioni Generali N/A N/A N/A Gjensidige Forsikring ASA N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Assicurazioni Generali and Gjensidige Forsikring ASA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assicurazioni Generali N/A N/A N/A $1.24 16.31 Gjensidige Forsikring ASA N/A N/A N/A $8.72 2.01

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Assicurazioni Generali, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Assicurazioni Generali

(Get Rating)

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken. The Property and Casualty segment offers insurance against damage to property, personal injury, and public liability. The Asset Management segment provides solutions for the selection and maintenance of listed and unlisted financial instruments in order to generate the best possible return for a given level of risk. The Holding and Other Businesses segment performs parent company functions through the management and coordination of administrative and financial services for the companies in the group. The company was founded on December 26, 1831 and is headquartered in Trieste, Italy.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

(Get Rating)

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure. The General Insurance Commercial segment provides general insurance products to the commercial, agriculture, and municipality markets. The General Insurance Denmark segment engages in the provision of general insurance products to the private, commercial, and municipal markets in Denmark. The General Insurance Sweden segment consists of motor, property, accident and health, and other insurance products. The General Insurance Baltics segment supplies general insurance products to the private and commercial markets in Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

