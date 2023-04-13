Head-To-Head Comparison: Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) versus MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT)

MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT – Get Rating) and Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares MassRoots and Rackspace Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MassRoots N/A -139.45% N/A Rackspace Technology -25.78% 11.24% 1.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MassRoots and Rackspace Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A Rackspace Technology 2 7 1 0 1.90

Earnings & Valuation

Rackspace Technology has a consensus target price of $5.07, indicating a potential upside of 152.07%. Given Rackspace Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rackspace Technology is more favorable than MassRoots.

This table compares MassRoots and Rackspace Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MassRoots $10,000.00 47,987.62 -$14.71 million N/A N/A Rackspace Technology $3.12 billion 0.14 -$804.80 million ($3.81) -0.53

MassRoots has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rackspace Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.1% of MassRoots shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of MassRoots shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

MassRoots has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rackspace Technology has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MassRoots beats Rackspace Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MassRoots

(Get Rating)

MassRoots, Inc. engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Rackspace Technology

(Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. Its Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting; data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

