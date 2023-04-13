Head-To-Head Contrast: Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) vs. Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) and Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Daqo New Energy has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everspin Technologies has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Daqo New Energy and Everspin Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daqo New Energy 0 2 1 0 2.33 Everspin Technologies 0 0 0 1 4.00

Valuation and Earnings

Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus price target of $75.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.26%. Everspin Technologies has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 47.74%. Given Daqo New Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Daqo New Energy is more favorable than Everspin Technologies.

This table compares Daqo New Energy and Everspin Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daqo New Energy $4.61 billion 0.74 $1.86 billion $24.06 1.90 Everspin Technologies $59.99 million 2.19 $6.13 million $0.28 22.96

Daqo New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Everspin Technologies. Daqo New Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everspin Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Daqo New Energy and Everspin Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daqo New Energy 40.36% 34.82% 29.30% Everspin Technologies 10.22% 17.67% 12.41%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.9% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Daqo New Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Daqo New Energy beats Everspin Technologies on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daqo New Energy

(Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Everspin Technologies

(Get Rating)

Everspin Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, TMR Sensors, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.