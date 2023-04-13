Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Acquired by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the quarter. Healthpeak Properties comprises approximately 2.3% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, COO Thomas Klaritch bought 1,517 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.21 per share, with a total value of $35,209.57. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas Klaritch bought 1,517 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.21 per share, with a total value of $35,209.57. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $85,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 21,817 shares of company stock worth $506,099. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Healthpeak Properties stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,398,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,984. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.36.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

