Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.00

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 24460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HENKY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €49.00 ($53.26) to €50.00 ($54.35) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.