Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Insider Sells $70,084.44 in Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 24,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $70,084.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,792,577 shares in the company, valued at $11,036,399.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 11th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 32,666 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $92,771.44.

On Monday, April 3rd, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 50,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $144,000.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 16,269 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $46,854.72.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 35,345 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $101,793.60.

On Monday, March 20th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 49,497 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $142,056.39.

On Thursday, March 16th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 48,113 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $135,678.66.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 259,238 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $751,790.20.

Heritage Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HGBL traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 101,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,269. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $106.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Heritage Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $3.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Global

Heritage Global ( NASDAQ:HGBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $13.83 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGBL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage Global during the first quarter valued at about $4,336,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Global by 36.7% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 111,036 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Global by 82.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment and Resale segment, Brokerage, and Specialty Lending. The Auction and Liquidation segment focuses on the operation of a global full-service auction, appraisal and asset advisory firm, including the acquisition of turnkey manufacturing facilities and used industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

