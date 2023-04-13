Hermez Network (HEZ) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $185.93 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $5.09 or 0.00016572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $185.93 million and $304,340.59 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.98222566 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $251,447.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

