Hi Line Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,472 shares during the period. HF Sinclair comprises 2.3% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $7,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $539,533,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $81,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.20. 742,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,416,746. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 7.65%. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DINO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Featured Articles

