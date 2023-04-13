High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.47

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.47 and traded as low as C$1.25. High Arctic Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.27, with a volume of 26,960 shares changing hands.

High Arctic Energy Services Stock Up 4.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.24.

Get High Arctic Energy Services alerts:

High Arctic Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. High Arctic Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently -7.89%.

About High Arctic Energy Services

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; hydraulic workover units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; rig assist snubbing unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and power tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for High Arctic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Arctic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.