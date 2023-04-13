HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Rating) fell 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.55. 12,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 7,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$26.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered HLS Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th.

HLS Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.62.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

