Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Bought by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 25.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $224.00. The company had a trading volume of 99,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,654. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.21 and a 1 year high of $263.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.31.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.04%.

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $2,251,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HUBB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

