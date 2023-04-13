Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) traded down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.05. 84,357 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 183,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1201 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 75.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Hugoton Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile
Hugoton Royalty Trust engages in the collection and distribution of monthly net profits to unit holders. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
