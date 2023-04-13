Humanscape Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Humanscape has a market cap of $11.80 million and $1.50 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000341 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Humanscape has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

