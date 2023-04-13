HUNT (HUNT) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.70 Million

HUNT (HUNT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. During the last week, HUNT has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. HUNT has a market cap of $79.84 million and $4.70 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001323 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HUNT

HUNT launched on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official website is token.hunt.town. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HUNT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

