HWG Holdings LP Has $2.64 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.7% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,663 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,439,000 after acquiring an additional 366,695 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,588,000 after acquiring an additional 176,026 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in AbbVie by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,340,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,952,000 after buying an additional 631,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in AbbVie by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,315,000 after buying an additional 174,102 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.94.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Performance

In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 178,268 shares of company stock worth $27,231,420 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,057,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $168.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

