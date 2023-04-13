HWG Holdings LP Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4,193.5% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,253,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 67,640,031 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,812,000. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,117,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,188,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,275,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,369,000 after purchasing an additional 909,474 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.30. 2,439,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,574,677. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.06. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $52.92.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

