HWG Holdings LP Sells 2,000 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

HWG Holdings LP decreased its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 50,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 31.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 0.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 205,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSK. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

In other news, Director Elizabeth Sandler acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at $91,129.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Gerson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $59,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at $336,600.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE FSK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.70. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.31 and a beta of 1.39.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 800.00%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

See Also

