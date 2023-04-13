Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Trading Up 8.6%

Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 20,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 19,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBJHF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ibstock from GBX 200 ($2.48) to GBX 176 ($2.18) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Ibstock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 140 ($1.73) target price for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.95.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

