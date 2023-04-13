ICON Price Down 17.4% Over Last 7 Days (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 13th. In the last seven days, ICON has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $307.42 million and approximately $29.97 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 954,243,986 coins and its circulating supply is 954,243,724 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 954,202,490.5234219 with 954,202,424.189989 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.2923693 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $20,271,939.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

