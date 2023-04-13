iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $4.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 377.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IMBI. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $11.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday.

iMedia Brands Stock Down 19.4 %

IMBI stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. iMedia Brands has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $5.46.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in iMedia Brands in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in iMedia Brands by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iMedia Brands by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 21,741 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iMedia Brands in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in iMedia Brands by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

