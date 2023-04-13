iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $4.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 377.33% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IMBI. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $11.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday.
iMedia Brands Stock Down 19.4 %
IMBI stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. iMedia Brands has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $5.46.
About iMedia Brands
iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.
