Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Up 7.2%

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) shot up 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.80 and last traded at $15.76. 305,431 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 984,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMVT. Guggenheim raised Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Immunovant from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Immunovant from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Immunovant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.91.

Immunovant Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark S. Levine sold 10,156 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $187,987.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,166.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Immunovant by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Immunovant by 205.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Immunovant by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 32.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

