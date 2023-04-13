Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCYGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $79.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $81.00.

INCY has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.43.

Incyte Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $73.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a twelve month low of $65.07 and a twelve month high of $86.29. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.89.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Incyte

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,723.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,554,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Incyte by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 10.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 440,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,354,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Incyte by 57.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 126,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after buying an additional 46,159 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

