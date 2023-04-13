Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $79.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $81.00.

INCY has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.43.

Incyte Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $73.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a twelve month low of $65.07 and a twelve month high of $86.29. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.89.

Insider Activity at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,723.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,554,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Incyte by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 10.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 440,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,354,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Incyte by 57.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 126,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after buying an additional 46,159 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

