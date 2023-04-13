Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.43.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE ZTS traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.37. 225,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,688. The stock has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $190.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.38.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.