Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $3.11 Million Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,713 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 183.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,598 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 21,732 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Yelp in the third quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Yelp by 491.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 108,734 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 90,337 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Yelp in the third quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Yelp by 17.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,975 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YELP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of YELP traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.80. The company had a trading volume of 62,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,851. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.49 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average of $30.91. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $39.26.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Yelp had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Yelp’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 12,153 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $367,506.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 226,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,805.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 12,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $367,506.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 226,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,805.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $1,440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,455,014.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 295,726 shares of company stock worth $8,698,586. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Yelp, Inc engages in the business of operating a community-driven platform that connects people with great local businesses. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

