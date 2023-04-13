Ingalls & Snyder LLC Reduces Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,984 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Getty Realty worth $7,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,210,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,361,000 after buying an additional 36,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,768,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,014,000 after acquiring an additional 81,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,722,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,272,000 after acquiring an additional 37,585 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 13.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,571,000 after acquiring an additional 107,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 66.0% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 801,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,555,000 after acquiring an additional 318,595 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Getty Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Getty Realty Trading Down 0.3 %

GTY stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.36. 21,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,843. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.15.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.88 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 54.38% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.98%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

