Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 14,515 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,515 shares during the quarter. Hexcel comprises about 1.5% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.54% of Hexcel worth $26,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Hexcel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $293,901.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,881.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,850.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $293,901.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,881.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,722 shares of company stock worth $676,077 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of HXL stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $67.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,497. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $74.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $429.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.18 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on HXL. TheStreet upgraded Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

See Also

