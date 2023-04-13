Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 825 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,060,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,922,000 after purchasing an additional 65,697 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Republic Services by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,073,000 after purchasing an additional 302,987 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Republic Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,599,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,388,000 after purchasing an additional 28,305 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Republic Services by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,590,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,437,000 after purchasing an additional 257,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.80.

Republic Services Price Performance

NYSE RSG traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $136.80. 92,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,312. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.09. The stock has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.