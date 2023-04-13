Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.25.

NYSE:INGR traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.22. The company had a trading volume of 832,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,802. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $106.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.76.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,372.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,121 shares of company stock valued at $713,593 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,030,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,057,000 after acquiring an additional 46,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,110 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,598,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,189,000 after purchasing an additional 75,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,518,000 after purchasing an additional 155,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

