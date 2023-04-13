Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:QTAP) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:QTAP – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.50 and last traded at $26.50. 1,098 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.62.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April Trading Down 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.12.

Get Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - April alerts:

Institutional Trading of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTAP. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April in the third quarter worth about $228,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 12,139 shares during the last quarter.

About Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April

The Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April (QTAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 3x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a specific holdings period. QTAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.