Insider Buying: Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN) CFO Acquires $600,000.00 in Stock

Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN – Get Rating) CFO Shahriyar Rahmati acquired 200,000 shares of Nogin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NOGN opened at $2.16 on Thursday. Nogin, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $230.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.42.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Nogin during the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nogin in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nogin during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Nogin in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.08% of the company’s stock.
Nogin, Inc operates as an e-commerce, technology platform provider in the apparel and ancillary industry's multichannel retailing, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business domains. Its commerce-as-a-service platform's tools provide clients with capabilities around website development, photography, content management, customer service, marketing, warehousing, and fulfillment.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nogin (NOGN)
