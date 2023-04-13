Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $488,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,619 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 4th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $512,680.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $476,350.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $492,520.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $484,610.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $502,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00.

ZM stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.18. 3,252,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,765,923. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.75. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.55 and a 1-year high of $124.05. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.32, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of -0.22.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,125,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,291 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $98,156,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,108,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,553,000 after buying an additional 1,242,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,341,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,656,000 after buying an additional 1,071,273 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

