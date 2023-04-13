Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.83

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.83 and traded as low as $7.00. Insignia Systems shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 5,422 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insignia Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Insignia Systems Stock Up 1.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 million, a PE ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82.
Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
