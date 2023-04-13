Intouch Insight (CVE:INX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.43

Intouch Insight Ltd. (CVE:INX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 18645 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Intouch Insight Ltd. develops managed mobile software applications and software-as-a-service platforms, and delivers services for private businesses, governments, and regulators in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's software platforms include IntouchIntelligence, IntouchCapture, IntouchCheck, IntouchSurvey, and LiaCX that facilitate the development of data collection programs comprising event mystery shopping, site adults, event lead capture, customer satisfaction surveys, and mobile forms, checklists, and audits.

