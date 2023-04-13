Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Stock Position Reduced by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF comprises 2.0% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.75% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,959,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 28,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 18,426 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PTH traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.36. The company had a trading volume of 991 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012. The stock has a market cap of $186.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $136.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.30.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

