Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PDP) Trading Up 0.7%

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PDP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.31 and last traded at $75.05. Approximately 27,849 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 32,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.54.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Tech Leaders TR index. The fund tracks an index of 100 US-listed large- and mid-cap companies selected and weighted by relative stock performance. PDP was launched on Mar 1, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.