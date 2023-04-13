Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0364 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

VKQ stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $10.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,535,000 after buying an additional 257,602 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $900,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after buying an additional 77,138 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth $824,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 73.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 49,009 shares during the last quarter. 22.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on September 27, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

