Invesco Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPU) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.55 Per Share

Invesco Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Invesco Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Invesco Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio Stock Up 3.8 %
IVPU traded up GBX 6 ($0.07) on Thursday, hitting GBX 164 ($2.03). 36,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,491. The stock has a market capitalization of £113.55 million and a PE ratio of -2,733.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 165.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 160.43. Invesco Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio has a 12-month low of GBX 141 ($1.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 188.52 ($2.33).
Invesco Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio Company Profile
