Invesco Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPU) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.55 Per Share

Invesco Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Invesco Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Invesco Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio Stock Up 3.8 %

IVPU traded up GBX 6 ($0.07) on Thursday, hitting GBX 164 ($2.03). 36,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,491. The stock has a market capitalization of £113.55 million and a PE ratio of -2,733.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 165.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 160.43. Invesco Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio has a 12-month low of GBX 141 ($1.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 188.52 ($2.33).

Get Invesco Select Trust plc - UK Equity Share Portfolio alerts:

Invesco Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Select Trust plc - UK Equity Share Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Select Trust plc - UK Equity Share Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.