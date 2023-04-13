Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,853,000 after buying an additional 325,738 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,693,000 after purchasing an additional 379,063 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,632,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,638,000 after purchasing an additional 112,817 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,513,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,876,000 after purchasing an additional 159,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,422,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,099,000 after purchasing an additional 56,223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $144.20 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $160.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.75. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

