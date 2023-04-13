Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0458 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

IIM opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.98. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $14.24.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the period. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.