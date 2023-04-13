Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for April 13th (AMP, AP.UN, ARE, AVGO, BG, CDTX, CPPMF, CSIQ, D.UN, HBAN)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, April 13th:
Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have C$30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$35.00.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Bunge (NYSE:BG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has C$17.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$20.00.
Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
MBIA (NYSE:MBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Southern (NYSE:SO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.