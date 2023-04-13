Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for April 13th (AMP, AP.UN, ARE, AVGO, BG, CDTX, CPPMF, CSIQ, D.UN, HBAN)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, April 13th:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have C$30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$35.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has C$17.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$20.00.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Southern (NYSE:SO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

