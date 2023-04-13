Invst LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Invst LLC reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,192 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Capital LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 35,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $106.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,394,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,905,305. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.42 and its 200-day moving average is $99.09. The stock has a market cap of $122.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $110.83.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

