Invst LLC Has $18.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Invst LLC reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,082 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 2.9% of Invst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Invst LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $18,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period.

ESGU stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.63. The stock had a trading volume of 645,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,210. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $100.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.85.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

