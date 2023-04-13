Invst LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Invst LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Invst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Joule Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,617,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,860,973. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.02. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $105.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

