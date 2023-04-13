Invst LLC Lowers Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Invst LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,622 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at $29,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.34.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,587,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,419,793. The firm has a market cap of $400.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

