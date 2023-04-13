iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO) Stock Price Up 3.8%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.12 and last traded at $54.86. Approximately 18,951 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 35,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.86.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO – Get Rating) by 150.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.56% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

