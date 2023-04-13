Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Buys Shares of 7,444 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $2,024,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on META shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.31.

Shares of META stock opened at $214.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $554.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $224.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,546 shares of company stock worth $12,443,957. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

