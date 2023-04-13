Ironwood Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,955 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Selecta Biosciences worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,146,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,080,000 after buying an additional 614,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 43,704 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,849,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 866,384 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,790,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 80,662 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,674,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 443,314 shares during the period. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SELB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Selecta Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Selecta Biosciences Stock Down 11.5 %

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $177.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.17. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 million. Selecta Biosciences had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 31.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its portfolio includes pipeline, autoimmune, gene therapy, and biologic therapy. The company was founded by Omid C.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.