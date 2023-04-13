Ironwood Investment Management LLC Has $486,000 Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,153 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 128,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 36,396 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $916,485.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,190.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have commented on TPH. Wedbush raised their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $25.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

