Ironwood Investment Management LLC Invests $221,000 in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,847 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BK opened at $45.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 51.03%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

