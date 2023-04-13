Ironwood Investment Management LLC Sells 455 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 95,861 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 61,375 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,078 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $32.02 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $48.90. The stock has a market cap of $132.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.03.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.